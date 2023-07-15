7Pixels Price Tops $2.11 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $4,207.86 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.11086825 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,439.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

