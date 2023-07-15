ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $203.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.79 or 0.99998018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002268 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $211.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

