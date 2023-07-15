abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a growth of 273.0% from the June 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AWP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 234,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

