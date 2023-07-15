Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.