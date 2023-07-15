Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.06

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.06 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.16). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 86.70 ($1.12), with a volume of 43,523 shares traded.

Accsys Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.33.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.