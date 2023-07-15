Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $91.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.19.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,351.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

