Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE AYI opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.14.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

