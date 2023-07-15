Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $514.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.47 and its 200-day moving average is $386.41. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

