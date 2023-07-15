Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

AMD stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

