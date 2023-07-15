Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.61.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %
AMD stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
