AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,069 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

