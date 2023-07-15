AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 284.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

