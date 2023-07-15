AIA Group Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 53,297 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

