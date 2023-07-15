AIA Group Ltd Sells 8,148 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

