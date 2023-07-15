Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

