Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

