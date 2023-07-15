Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Alcoa stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

