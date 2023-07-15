Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.69 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $875.79 million and $47.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,710,914,702 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

