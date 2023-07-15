Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $876.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $876.55 million and approximately $40.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,710,914,569 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.