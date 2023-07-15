Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

