Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

