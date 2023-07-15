Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4315 per share. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.