Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,255 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

