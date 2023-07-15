AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stake Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.8 %

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

AB opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.