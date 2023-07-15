Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

