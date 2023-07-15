Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.81). Approximately 755,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 962,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.80 ($1.77).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.67) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

