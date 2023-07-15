ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Up 0.7%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 55,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OUSM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

