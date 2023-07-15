ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Up 0.7%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.41. Approximately 55,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.13.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.