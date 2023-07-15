América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.4 %

América Móvil stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

