American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30. Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

