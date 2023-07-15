American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $173.39 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.