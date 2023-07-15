American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.