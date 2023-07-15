American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,103 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.65 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

