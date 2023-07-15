American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
