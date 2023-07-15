American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

