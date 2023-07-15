Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Up 1.2%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 13,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Performance
Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.
