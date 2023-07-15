Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.32

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.32 and last traded at $197.95, with a volume of 736736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.40.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

