Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $21.07

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $152,526.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,115,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

