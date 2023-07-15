Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT at $26.29

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.