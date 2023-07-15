Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (ACN, ATOS, BDC, DYN, LPX, SPOK, THM, UUU, VNRX, WW)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 15th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

