Analyzing Auddia (AUUD) and Its Peers

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Auddia to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -93.15% -2,137.04% -224.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.67 Auddia Competitors $966.03 million -$63.80 million -8.48

This table compares Auddia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Auddia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 543 3121 4815 76 2.52

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Auddia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auddia beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

