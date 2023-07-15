Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,320 at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYFree Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,430 ($31.26) to GBX 2,320 ($29.85) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($43.10) to GBX 3,150 ($40.52) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,100 ($39.88) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,895.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

