Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

