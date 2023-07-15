Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kforce stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

