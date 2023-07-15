Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $69,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,310 shares in the company, valued at $346,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 3.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

