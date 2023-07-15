Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 497 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $181.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

