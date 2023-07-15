Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

