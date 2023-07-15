Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $169,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 278.27%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.