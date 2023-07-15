Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after buying an additional 464,465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after buying an additional 372,199 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

