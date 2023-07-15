Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $467,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

