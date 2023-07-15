Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $116.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.