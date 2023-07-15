Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

