Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $425,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

